Trinidad and Tobago rower Felice Chow misses out on Olympics semi-finals

Felice Aisha Chow of Trinidad and Tobago competes during the women's rowing single sculls repechage at the 2020 Summer Olympics, on Saturday (Friday evening TT time), in Tokyo, Japan. (AP PHOTO) -

TRINIDAD and Tobago's Felice Aisha Chow will not advance to the women's single sculls semi-finals at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan after placing fifth in her quarterfinal heat on Saturday night (TT time).

The 44-year-old rower competed in heat three, clocking a time of 8:21:23.

Austria's Magdalena Lobnig won the race with a time of 7:58:20, followed by the Netherlands' Anna Souwer (7:59:92), Greece's Anneta Kyridou (8:09:19) and Belarus' Tatsiana Klimovich (8:09:04). Puerto Rico's Veronica Toro Arana placed sixth with a time of 8:35:32.

The three fastest athletes in the quarterfinal heats advance to the semi-finals.

Chow will participate in the semi-final C/D but will no longer have an opportunity to earn a medal for TT.

On Friday evening, she won her repechage heat clocking a time of 8:15:94 to book her spot in the quarterfinals.

On Thursday night, Chow placed fourth with a time of 8:01:02 in heat two.

This is her second Olympic appearance.

She made her debut for TT at the last Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.