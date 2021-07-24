Tobago's covid19 death toll reaches 35

Photo courtesy CDC.

Tobago’s covid19 death toll rose to 35 after an 81 year-old male with comorbidities and a 66 year-old female with comorbidities succumbed to the virus.

In a statement on Saturday, the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development reported there are 36 new covid19 cases and 324 active cases.

It said there are 32 patients in state isolation, 288 in home isolation and four in ICU. Eight people have been discharged.

The division said to date 9,642 people have been tested for covid19 on the island. Of that number, 1,280 have tested positive.

There are 921 recovered patients.

A total of 12, 079 people have received their first dose of either the Astra-Zeneca or Sinopharm vaccine while 9, 348 have already received their second dose.

In all, Trinidad and Tobago has recorded 1,026 deaths.