Some questions on the vaccine

THE EDITOR: Is vaccine the correct term or is covid jab more appropriate? Vaccines create immunity without causing illness or resulting complications.

Can the manufacturers determine the short and long term side effects, did any of the vaccinated die from the vaccine?

Vaccine: A product that stimulates a person’s immune system to produce immunity to a specific disease, protecting the person from that disease. (CDC). Are the vaccinated protected?

Immunity: Protection from an infectious disease. If you are immune to a disease, you can be exposed to it without becoming infected. (CDC). Are the vaccinated getting infected?

Herd Immunity: Because the covid19 virus is new and very contagious, it is impossible to determine what percent of a population needs to receive two doses of the covid jab to achieve herd immunity. Is this possible when you can still contract and transmit the virus after vaccination?

The term herd immunity should be eliminated when discussing covid19.

Here are my questions:

* Is the vaccine effective or is it that there is a lull after the first set of deaths or the most vulnerable were affected in that wave?

* Can the vaccinated still contract and transmit the virus?

* Did the manufacturers use the word vaccine to increase the profit on their product?

Based on my research I expect theinfections to increase and deaths to continue, although I hope I am wrong. I think the best thing to do is continue with the 3W’s until a vaccine is manufactured.

I am not an anti-vaxxer, I just think the term vaccine should not be used until there is an effective vaccine. Do not be surprised if the definition of vaccine is altered.

PETER VOTOR

Via e-mail