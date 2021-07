Port of Spain man murdered in Laventille

A Laventille man was murdered early Saturday morning.

According to police, around 7.20 am Insp Alexander and Cpl Sookhoo of the Port of Spain Task Force were on mobile patrol when they received a report of gunshots at Richardson Lane, Laventille.

When the officers arrived they found the body of Terrance des Vignes who lived at St Thomas Street, East Dry River. No motive was given for his killing.