Penal man held with 5.5 kg of ganja heading for Tobago

File photo

A PENAL man was expected to be charged with possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking on Friday, a day after he was arrested while allegedly attempting to transport 5.5 kilogrammes of the plant to Tobago.

The unidentified 31-year-old man of Dookie Street, Penal, was arrested in Port of Spain by the Siparia Criminal Investigations Department, just before leaving for Tobago.

In a media release, police said an operation was started by the department after it received information about the man's activities.

Police said at around 6.25am on Thursday, officers went to the ferry terminal at the port of Port of Spain, where they monitored and intercepted a grey Nissan Note, driven by a man, attempting to board the ferry.

Officers searched the vehicle and allegedly found "five rectangular packages wrapped in plastic."

It said, "Further inspectio revealed that the package contained a quantity of marijuana amounting to 5.5 kilogrammes."

The driver was arrested by WPC George and taken to the Siparia Police Station. The operation was co-ordinated by Snr Supt Brandon John and supervised by Sgt Breedy.

Inquiries are continuing.