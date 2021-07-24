No time for excuses in TT football

THE EDITOR: This is strictly my opinion about competitiveness. TT has been far too long a player in the football world to be making excuses. We've played at the highest levels including a World Cup.

Most of our current players lack basic skills such as ball control, fitness, kicking on target etc. They cause trainers to look really bad.

Although some had the opportunity to play in foreign clubs mostly in Canada and the United States, to my mind, only Russel Latapy and Dwight Yorke were outstanding players at European club level.

You don't come by these type of players often. So my suggestion is to get a Brazilian or Argentine coach to manage our national football teams to develop our players especially the youths with the necessary skills.

Dom Basil Matthews did this at St Benedicts and I guess we can remember players like Leroy De Leon, Jan Steadman and Warren Archibald who scored a hattrick against the famous goalkeeper Lincoln Phillips in a north vs south match, as a teenager. There is no time for excuses when failure is the menu.

RAÚL ENRIQUE LEZAMA

Port of Spain