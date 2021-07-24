Man accused of assaulting 14-year-old daughter denied bail

A 48-YEAR-OLD salesman, accused of sexually assaulting his 14-year-old daughter on two occasion, has been denied bail by a Sangre Grande magistrate.

On Friday, police issued a statement following the magistrate's decision, saying the man was remanded into custody and until his next court hearing on August 16.

The accused, who lives at Vega De Oropouche, Sangre Grande, had previously faced charges, including attempted murder, rape, kidnapping and larceny.

On Wednesday, he was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual penetration of a child by WPC Brooks of the Eastern Division Child Protection Unit (CPU).

The police release said, "According to the girl, on dates unknown between the period June 30, 2019, and August 1, 2019, her father had sexual intercourse with her."

Police said she later confided in her aunt who reported the incidents to the CPU.

The girl has reportedly been placed in her mother's care.

The investigation was led by W/Supt of Police Claire Guy-Alleyne, supported by ASP Roberts, W/Insp Bain-Keller and Sgt Baptiste.