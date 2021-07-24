Man, 74, killed at Maraval home, relative in custody

A 74-year-old man is dead and a female relative in custody after an argument at the man's Maraval home on Friday.

Police said the woman got into an argument with John Smith at his Catalina Park, Maraval, home at around 4.30 pm when the woman pushed him to the ground and began stomping on his head.

Neighbours heard the commotion and called the police who went to the scene with a district medical officer who declared Smith dead.

The woman was arrested and is expected to be interviewed by homicide investigators.