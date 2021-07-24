LED lights go up for Lopinot farmers

The newly-installed LED lights at Lopinot. - SUREASH CHOLAI

The Ministry of Public Utilities commissioned 33 LED streetlights for farmers in Lopinot and the environs on Thursday night.

The project took three weeks and cost $233,000. Each light is expected to last over 11 years.

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales said after he was appointed area representative he received a series of praedial larceny reports from the farmers due to the lack of lighting in the area.

He also promised to fix issues of water and irrigation experienced during the dry season, and drainage issues.

"I have already spoken to WASA (Water and Sewerage Authority). They will be sending a team as early as next week to do a hydrological assessment. I am hoping that we are going to drill a well for the farmers and they will be dedicated to the farmers in this constituency. I am sure the well can serve farmers beyond this area depending on the volume of water discovered.

"What I want to do before my term expires is to ensure this farming community blossoms so that it can be the main employment factor in the community."

The ministry's focus is providing proper lighting in rural communities, Gonzales said.

President of the Bon Air East Farmers Association Frank Ali said this event is life-changing for the farmers.

"When we go home on evenings, you not sure what you'll meet the next morning. We can now rest comfortably. Since these lights went up, I have not been receiving any reports of praedial larceny by our members. Farmers feel a level of safety and comfort."