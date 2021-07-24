Kudos for very efficient mass vaxx

Cars parked in line with the occupants waiting to be attended to during the drive-in mass vaccination programme at the Ato Boldon stadium earlier in the week. -

THE EDITOR: The mass vaccination event conducted by Proman at the Ato Boldon Stadium on Thursday morning was a model of "supreme efficiency."

Arriving for my 9 am appointment at 8.53 am and joining the traffic line, it was a continuous flow with extremely helpful personnel who ably read the situation and ensured no delay.

Everyone was extremely cordial, knowledgeable and seemed so well-trained and suited to the task at hand, which contributed to effective teamwork.

There was no delay or vexing questions as the flow was so well manipulated. Directions were quite easily understood making for completion of the entire process within one hour inclusive of obseration time (for potential side effects of the vaccine) of 15 minutes.

The entire Proman team deserves highest commendation and appreciation for the conduct of the exercise.

As if to complete the event, the available snack was the "icing on the cake." The exercise was a model of effective planning and implementation and those of us who were attended to were truly blessed. Our country possesses great people as was seen on Thursday.

Let us continue to aspire and achieve.

LENNOX SIRJUESINGH

Chaguanas