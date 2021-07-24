Dennis: Tobago's political history must be taught in schools

Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis, left, walks alongside ex-hostage Wendell Eversley towards the grave of former Prime Minister ANR Robinson in Bacolet on Friday, to lay wreaths in recognition of those who suffered as a result of the 1990 attempted coup. - DAVID REID

THA Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis has said Tobago’s political history must be taught in schools.

He made the statement on Friday after attending Wendell Eversley’s annual wreath-laying ceremony at the Bacolet gravesite of late prime minister and president ANR Robinson.

The event commemorated the 31st anniversary of the July 27, 1990 attempted coup.

Robinson was prime minister and leader of the National Alliance For Reconstruction when Muslimeen insurgents, led by Jamaat leader Yasin Abu Bakr stormed the Parliament chamber of the Red House, Port of Spain, to protest what they believed were harsh socio-economic conditions in the country at the time.

Eversley was among several people whom the insurgents held hostage.

Over the years, he has walked from Crown Point to Bacolet to get TT’s leaders to acknowledge Robinson’s role in preserving the country’s democracy.

But an emotional Eversley, who welcomed Dennis to the wreath-laying ceremony, lamented that some young people in Tobago do not know the island’s history.

He told Dennis he felt embarrassed when a 20 year-old former Bishop’s High School student said she did not know anything about the attempted coup. Eversley said the young woman also complained that the country’s leaders were too selfish.

He said Dennis, as chief secretary, had a critical role to play in preserving Robinson’s legacy.

“I am begging you. You have a role to play,” he told Dennis.

In response, Dennis told reporters the education system must change.

“Generally, our education system, especially in Tobago, must be changed, must be tweaked in terms of the curriculum to further recognise and teach and impart Tobago’s history, especially our political history.”