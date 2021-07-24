Convenient cabbage

WE see them every time we go to the market, we take them home and inevitably they end up in a salad and maybe in a stir fry, but cabbage should be given much more consideration than this. It's versatile, long-lasting and economical. You can steam it for a light veggie side dish, include it in a cole slaw, use it in a stir fry, stuff it, curry it; it even makes a delicious rice pilaf.

Cabbage and basmati rice pilaf

2 tbs vegetable oil

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 onion, sliced

1 tsp cumin seeds

2 cups shredded cabbage

1 cup basmati rice, rinsed three times and drained

2 cups chicken stock

Salt to taste

Heat oil in a saucepan.

Add garlic, onion and cumin seeds, cook until fragrant.

Add cabbage and stir for a few seconds, add rice.

Stir well then add stock.

Season with salt and cover and simmer for 15 minutes.

Fluff with a fork and serve.

Serves 4

Sautéed cabbage with curry and tomatoes

2 tbs vegetable oil

½ onion, sliced

4 cloves garlic

1 hot pepper, chopped

1 tsp curry powder

1 small green cabbage, shredded

1 large tomato, chopped

Heat oil in a sauté pan, add onion, garlic and pepper, sauté until onion is tender and close to brown at the edges, sprinkle on curry powder, give it a quick stir then add the tomatoes, stir for a few seconds.

Add cabbage and stir and fry until wilted, about 5 minutes.

Season with salt and serve.

Serves 4

Creamy coleslaw

2 cups shredded cabbage

1 cup shredded carrot

2 tbs chopped celery

1 tsp grated onion

Dressing

½ tsp sugar

½ cup mayonnaise

2 tbs red wine vinegar

1 tbs yoghurt, un-flavoured

1 tbs olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Combine all vegetable ingredients and refrigerate until ready for use.

Make the dressing by stirring together all ingredients.

Add to vegetables, toss well and refrigerate covered until ready for use.

Serves 4

Sweet and sour Caribbean slaw

2 cups grated red cabbage

1 cup grated green cabbage

1 carrot grated

1 red onion, grated

1 bell pepper, julienne

1 tbs sesame seeds

Dressing:

1 cup vinegar

2 cloves garlic, minced

⅓ cup brown sugar

1 tsp sesame oil

Place all the vegetables into a salad bowl.

Bring the vinegar to a boil, add sugar and cook for one minute until sugar dissolves.

Stir in garlic and sesame oil.

Cool and pour onto salad and toss.

Sprinkle with sesame seeds.

Serves 6

Stuffed cabbage leaves

2 tbs vegetable oil

1 large onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, chopped

½ lb ground beef or lamb or chicken

1 tsp salt

1 tsp freshly-ground black pepper.

8 ozs tomato sauce, canned or preferably home made

grated peel of one lemon

3 tbs lemon juice

½ tsp sugar

1 cup parboiled rice

2½ cups beef, chicken or vegetable broth

½ cup chopped fresh parsley

1 cup chopped fresh chives

½ cup chopped fresh mint

8 large cabbage leaves

In a sauté pan heat 2 tbs olive oil, add onion and garlic, and sauté until tender, add meat and cook until browned.

Add half the tomato sauce, salt, black pepper, cook for one minute.

Add lemon peel, lemon juice, sugar and rice; stir until all the rice grains are coated.

Add 1½ cups broth and simmer until all the liquid is absorbed.

Stir in the chives, parsley.

Taste and adjust salt, cook for a further 5 minutes.

Preheat oven to 350 F.

Stir the mint into the rice mixture.

Bring a large pot of water to a boil, add a little salt, add cabbage leaves and leave them just until they turn a bright colour and soften a bit. Remove and drain.

Place a tablespoon or two of the rice mixture onto a cabbage leaf, wrap up by folding like a package.

Place seam side down into a baking tray.

Combine remaining tomato sauce, one cup broth and heat until bubbly.

Pour mixture over stuffed cabbage leaves. Cover baking pan with foil.

Bake for 30 to 40 minutes until filling is heated through and cabbage is tender.

Makes 6 servings.