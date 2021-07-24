Confusing covid messages

THE EDITOR: As the world moves into the second year of the pandemic with millions being afflicted with the virus, many theories as to the cause and cure have been spreading.

In Trinidad and Tobago we too are being fed a daily dose of prescriptions to end this plague. Experts are now arguing as to the efficacy of the different brands of vaccines, while others, without any scientific evidence, feel the closure of doubles sales contributed to the drop in infections.

Some of our local experts recommend the use of traditional bush medicine, while others seem to feel that the use of scorpion pepper and Vicks vapor rub together with Chinese shilling oil is a sure cure.

A number of unemployed people from the fast food industry are of the view that being forced to take the vaccine is tantamount to a return of the days of slavery. Some trade union leaders, with dwindling membership, claim they have evidence from the World Health Organization showing the vaccines are really a trial drug and as such, are advocating that no one takes the shot.

Employers are imploring workers to take the vaccine.

The Opposition Leader says she is vindicated in her initial theory of sunlight destroying the virus, even going so far as to quote Dr Fauci as agreeing with her.

Others have pointed out that Dr Fauci had in fact referred to sunlight in the context of being outdoors and getting fresh air to improve overall health. He in no way advocated standing in the hot sun!

Some commentators have even theorised that being permanently inebriated is a condition one should adopt in order to stave off the virus and even make vaccine taking totally unnecessary. The population remains confused.

RABINDRA MOONAN

San Fernando