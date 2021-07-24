$75,000 in penalties issued in Port of Spain 'lockdown'

FILE PHOTO -

FOUR suspected criminals were arrested and 108 people fined, almost half for offences relating to face masks, during a police exercise in Port of Spain on Thursday.

The exercise, involving over 50 officers from various agencies and departments, was described as a "police lockdown of Port of Spain" in a media release issued on Friday.

Police pinpointed Nelson Street, Newtown, East Port of Spain, and "downtown," and "uptown" areas.

Some 57 electronic fixed-penalty notices were issued, along with 51 face mask tickets.

Four people, described only as "suspects" were arrested and are assisting detectives with ongoing investigations. Their alleged crimes nor any other information were released.

The release said police also targeted eight "known drug blocks" and searched 70 vehicles.

They also engaged in public awareness exercises in relation to health regulations, following the ease of restrictions and opening of certain businesses.

Police said during the exercise, citizens "were given flyers and moral suasion used in the police’s continued effort to curb the spread of the covid19 virus."

Units involved in the exercise reportedly included the Community Policing Unit, Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF), Canine and Traffic and Highway Patrol Branches, the Police Academy and Air Support Unit, with operational support from several command centres.