6 more covid19 deaths, active cases 5,893

Six more people died of covid19 between Friday and Saturday afternoon, bringing the number of deaths to 1,032.

According to the Ministry of Health’s 4 pm update on Saturday, 300 new cases were recorded from samples taken from July 20 to 23, which increased the number of active cases to 5,893 and the total number of positive cases since the start of the pandemic to 37,365.

There were 314 people in hospital, 5,199 in home isolation, 79 in step down facilities, and 111 in state quarantine facilities.

The number of recovered patients increased by 184 to 30,440.