Trinidad and Tobago rower Felice Chow advances to Olympic quarterfinals

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s Felice Aisha Chow has qualified for the women’s single sculls rowing quarterfinals at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Chow placed first in repechage heat two on Friday evening, clocking a time of 8:15:94.

She was followed by Korea's Hyejeong Jeong (8:26:73) Nicaragua's Evidelia Gonzalez Jarquin (8:37:55) and Nigeria's Esther Toko (9:07:54), respectively.

On Thursday night, Chow placed fourth with a time of 8:01:02 in heat two, missing out on the top three automatic qualification for the quarterfinals.

But she and 13 other rowers got another chance to secure a spot in the quarterfinals in the repechage on Friday night.

This is her second Olympic appearance.

She made her debut for TT at the last Summer Games in Brazil.