Trinidad and Tobago Flag to be flown at half-mast Friday for slain Haitian president's funeral

FILE PHOTO: The TT National Flag was flown at half mast at the Red House on Abercromby Street, Port of Spain on July 8 in recognition of the death of Haitian president Jovenel Moise. -

THE National Security Ministry has ordered that all state and non-state agencies and all Trinidad and Tobago diplomatic missions abroad fly the flag at half-mast on Friday in honour of assassinated Haitian president Jovenel Moïse.

In a media release on Thursday the ministry said the flag would be flown half-mast for the day to coincide with the national funeral for Moise who was murdered at his home on July 7. His wife Martine Moise who was shot in the attack, was taken to Florida for treatment and returned home earlier this week.

The release reminded the public that the National Flag should be flown at half-mast when the nation is in mourning and that other flags on the same stand of poles should also be at half-mast or should not be flown at all when the National Flag is at half-mast.

It added that flags of foreign nations should not be flown at half mast, unless they too are observing the period of mourning.