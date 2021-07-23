Teniel Campbell to make historic Olympic debut on Sunday

Teniel Campbell

CYCLIST TENIEL Campbell makes a historic Olympic debut for Trinidad and Tobago in the women’s race at 12.01 am (TT time) on Sunday.

The 23-year-old begins a new chapter for women’s cycling in TT as she becomes the first ever female cyclist to compete at the Summer Games.

Campbell is the only Caribbean competitor in this event and will go up against 66 top female road cyclists.

Her challenging 137-kilometre course begins at Musashinonomori Park and concludes at the Fuji International Speedway.

She is currently based in the vicinity of the starting point in a satellite village alongside Spanish coach Alejandro Gonzalez Tablas and mechanic Elisha Greene.

Meanwhile two-time Olympian Andrew Lewis is expected to hit the waters in Kamakura on Sunday. Lewis will contest race one of the men’s one person dinghy laser race from 1.34 am. The second race follows approximately one hour after the conclusion of the opening race. A start list is yet to be released for this event.

Additionally, swimmer Dylan Carter begins his Olympic campaign in heat two of the men’s 100m backstroke at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Sunday from 6.54 am.

The 25-year-old splashes off from lane three against Francisco Rogerio Santos (Portugal), Michael Laitarovsky (Israel), Jan Cejka (Czech Republic), Kacper Stokowski (Poland) and Kaloyan Levterov (Bulgaria).

Of the 41 contesting swimmers, only the top 16 will advance to the semi-finals.

Among them however, are reigning Olympic men’s 100m and 200m backstroke champion Ryan Murphy (USA), two-time World champion Xu Jiayu (China) and Evgeny Rylov (Russian Federation).

Although Murphy holds the current men’s 100 backstroke Olympic record, he has managed to beat Murphy over 200m in the two World Championships.

Carter returns to the pool on Tuesday for the men’s 100m freestyle. He will vie for a spot in the next round racing out of lane three in heat six.

Meanwhile, boxer Aaron Prince also makes his first appearance at the Olympic Games at 12.24 am on Monday. He faces off against Slovakia’s Andrej Csemez in the preliminary stages of the men’s middleweight (69kg-75kg) division.

Also, if rower Felice Aisha Chow finishes in the top two of her repechage heat at 7.10 pm on Friday, she will secure a spot in the quarter-finals of the women’s single sculls event. The quarter-finals rows off on Saturday from 8.20 pm.

Chow placed fourth in heat two on Thursday night and missed out on automatic qualification (top three) to the next round. She will have a final chance of progressing to the quarter-final on Friday.