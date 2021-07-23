Soca Warriors return: Abu Bakr, Telfer impressed by TT team spirit

Guatemala forward Luis Martinez, left, and Trinidad and Tobago defender Justin Garcia, right, compete for the ball in the second half of a Concacaf Gold Cup Group A, round 3 match, on July 18, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. -

TRINIDAD AND Tobago footballers Radanfah Abu Bakr and Ryan Telfer are both impressed by the team spirit shown by their teammates during the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup in the United States.

TT finished third in Group A with two points, and were unable to progress to the quarter-final stage, which will be contested this weekend.

TT battled to a goalless draw with Mexico on July 10 and were held to a 1-1 draw against Guatemala on July 18. In between, TT were beaten 2-0 by El Salvador.

During the Gold Cup qualifiers, TT hammered Montserrat 6-1 on July 2, but needed kicks from the penalty spot to defeat French Guiana 8-7, after a 1-1 scoreline at the end of regulation time.

The local-based players, as well as the technical staff, returned home on Wednesday evening.

Abu Bakr, during an interview with the TTFA (TT Football Association) Media, said, “Everybody contributed, it’s hard to pinpoint any one person, so it’s the team effort and the pride that we played with, that certainly was the highlight for me.”

Abu Bakr only played in the Mexico match, his first game for TT in three years.

Reflecting on the team’s performances at the Gold Cup, the central defender said, “We’re obviously a bit disappointed not to be (still) in the competition but we’re pleased with what we’ve done out there. It’s just about building, learning from some of the errors and picking up some momentum.”

Telfer, who spoke before the team left Texas, US on Monday, pointed out, “It’s a bitter-sweet moment, knowing where we were just a month ago, being knocked out of the World Cup qualifying campaign, and being able to turn things around quickly with a new coaching staff, and a few players who came in. Just being able to go through that pre-qualifying campaign, to qualify for the Gold Cup, was a big step for us.”

The winger/striker continued, “The result against Mexico was something that the whole of Trinidad and Tobago, and maybe Mexico, (were) ultimately surprised about. It was a proud moment for all the guys here.

“Having that result against El Salvador, losing that game, hurt us a lot, seeing what we did against Mexico. Trying to get something out of that Guatemala (game), we ended up tying a game that we believed we should have won. It’s a huge step for what’s to come in Trinidad (and Tobago) football.”

Asked for reasons for the improved performance from the TT squad, Abu Bakr replied, “We played for ourselves and each other as teammates, our families, our fans and Trinidad and Tobago who suffered during this pandemic…. (also) for our injured (teammates) who fell during this journey.”

Looking at the immediate future of the team, Telfer said, “Through all the turmoil, the (TTFA) and players have been though, it’s a huge step for us. We just have to take it one step at a time.”