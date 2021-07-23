Scientific assessment on beach reopening needed

THE EDITOR: Beaches are always being blamed for covid19 surges. But since the onset of the pandemic, the staff at Pigeon Point always carefully screened the body temperature of visitors and closed at capacity. Further down the coast, the beaches were packed.

Some people stuck to the physical distancing rules while others were dancing and drinking. And the same Carnival atmosphere was found on many street corners. Not so much at Pigeon Point since the police were patrolling.

It seems to me the beaches were just an afterthought to be opened or closed like a light switch. Closed first and opened last. Blame the Trini beach liming spirit and you have the perfect culprit.

But did anybody ever care to figure out which beaches could be controlled? Which days were too busy? Whether alcohol and loud music are a good option? How many people could safely fit in a given area? Which activities were individual in nature?

I beg the bureaucrats to consult with the lifeguards or other people familiar with beaches, before they frame and implement uninformed policies. Try to open up as much as possible while keeping us as safe as necessary. Do not base your decisions on preconceived notions.

A few more points to ponder:

* Do you limit access to vaccinated visitors? How about their children? Do you need to limit the number of people? What social distancing measures are necessary?

* Should unvaccinated visitors be admitted on a standby basis with a small quota? What additional precautions are needed?

* How do you adapt a few beaches so access is controlled? How do you patrol them?

* Perform a cost/benefit analysis of keeping beaches closed. How many businesses and livelihoods are affected? What is the psychological impact on the average person?

Finally, for the beachgoers who just want a boozy affair...now is not the time.

If we get limited access again please do not ruin a good thing. Go for a swim then have a drink at home. And lime with your friends on Zoom.

THIERRY RUIDANT

Vie e-mail