Repair this pothole on Sierra Leone Road

FIX THIS POTHOLE: This pothole along Sierra Leone Road in Petit Valley has been an eyesore and a danger to motorists for almost a year. PHOTO COURTESY GERARD DUVAL -

THE EDITOR: I write to draw to the government's attention, my efforts to have a large pothole on Sierra Leone Road in Petit Valley repaired. I have been making representations to the authorities since July 30, 2020 – a few days shy of one year.

This pothole is in front of lamp post #69.

As of today, July 21, 2021, nothing has been done by the authorities to repair the pothole which has grown over the months and is a real hazard to the driving public. It is very easy for a driver to go into this pothole and lose control of his/her vehicle with potentially disastrous consequences.

I wish the Ministry of Works and Transport or the Diego Martin Regional Corporation will look into this issue and have this pothole repaired.

GERARD DUVAL

Petit Valley