PM: I understand the pain of covid

File photo: Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. Photo by Sureash Cholai. -

AS someone who has been infected with covid19 and recovered from it and known people who have been infected with the virus, the Prime Minister said he accepts the right of President Paula-Mae Weekes and any other person to protect themselves and their loved ones from covid19, in the best ways that they can.

He also expressed condolences to the Heeraman family of Cunupia, who lost a grandmother, mother and daughter to covid19.

At the post-Cabinet news conference at the Prime Minister's official residence in Blenheim, Tobago on Thursday, Dr Rowley said he did not know whether Weekes asked any of her unvaccinated staff to stay away from her as reported in the media.

"The President has indicated that in the same way, there are people making their choice about being vaccinated or not being vaccinated. I think the President would have made the choice of wanting to preserve her life and the life of her mother.

"I too have taken a similar position because I am in a group of people who are particularly exposed. So I will do everything possible to reduce and minimise my exposure to be infected."

But he recalled, "I did that. Unfortunately I was infected."

Rowley was diagnosed with covid19 on April 6 while in Tobago and remained in quarantine at the PM's official residence until he recovered on April 26.

On April 6, the first shipment of AstraZeneca covid19 vaccines arrived in TT. Rowley got his first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine on July 13 at the Diego Martin Health Centre

"So I followed the protocols and I still do so. One of the protocols, that I have to follow is to not unnecessarily and knowingly expose myself to infections.

"Each person has his or her right to take action in the preservation of his or her life." Describing his experience with the virus as sobering, Rowley said, "Today I saw with horror the front page of a newspaper where a family of three generations of people passed from covid19 in our country." He said deaths of this nature were seen frequently during the Spanish Flu of 1918.

"That is deeply distressing and I extend my sympathy to all the people around that family and around that community. I have a clear understanding of how painful that is."