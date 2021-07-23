PM: Don't jeopardise LNG talks

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE Prime Minister has cautioned against anything being done to jeopardise ongoing talks between the Government and other stakeholders on the resumption of operations of Atlantic Train One.

Dr Rowley offered this word of caution as he responded to questions from reporters during the post-Cabinet news conference at the Prime Minister's official residence in Blenheim, Tobago.

He said, "Trinidad and Tobago, as a gas producer, is in the competitive world of serving natural gas to the plant and the plants selling to the world.

"Therefore, the contracts involved here are huge, in terms of value for money . But the confidentiality of these negotiations are important assets."

He cautioned, "One cannot conduct these negotiations, such sensitive and far-reaching negotiations...you cannot conduct it on the front page of the newspaper...otherwise you will disadvantage the population of TT."

He said the negotiations "are going where they have to go on...have gone on where they were supposed to."

On Atlantic Train One in particular, "We are engaged currently in sensitive negotiations with all the shareholders. So I am not prepared to say anything more than that. At the appropriate time, when there is something that we could say that does not jeopardise our interests, rest assured that you will be told.

He said, however, the country has an open arrangement and the Government has nothing to hide.

"As a matter of fact, we have a lot to be proud of and we'd be pleased to announce to you that we have done the best for the country, even if the circumstances are difficult."

In a statement on July 17, the Energy Ministry said Government has been in talks with all of Atlantic's shareholders for months with respect to the company's future.

The ministry said the discussions are ongoing and at a very sensitive stage. The Government and the National Gas Company (NGC)had ensured thatt Atlantic is preserved in the best position to allow all options with respect to its future to be available whilst these discussions are ongoing.

"At all times NGC has acted to protect the rights and position of the citizens of TT."

Train One has been down since last November. Negotiations are ongoing between Government and Train One’s shareholders ( Shell – 46 per cent, BP – 34 per cent, NGC – ten per cent and the Chinese Investment Corporation – ten per cent) over its resumption.

Shell and BP have 57.5 and 42.5 per cent ownership respectively in Trains Two and Three. Train Four’s shareholders are Shell, BP and NGC with respective ownership of 51.11 , 37.78 and 11.11 per cent.