Photos of the day: July 23
Roger Jacob
15 Minutes Ago
Woody the dog walker manages six Siberian Huskies at Queen's Park Savannah in Port of Spain on July 23. Photo by Marvin Hamilton
Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.
On Friday the national flag was flown at half-mast at many state agencies and non-government organizations for the state funeral for the late Haitian President Jovenel Moise, as seen here at the offices of the Maritime Financial Group near the Queen's Park Savannah in Port of Spain. Photo by Marvin Hamilton
Volunteers pose for the camera at the NCRHA Road Trip Vaccination Drive-Thru hosted by the North Central Regional Health Authority, Frankie Boodram Wallerfield International Raceway, Wallerfield Cumuto. - ROGER JACOB
Members of the public being screened before they receive the first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), Port of Spain mass vaccination site on July 23. Photo by Marvin Hamilton
Vishnu Timal flexes his muscles on Keiran Matthews as he pulls water from a well at his Caratal, Bhagratee Trace, Biche Village home on July 22. Photo by Angelo Marcelle
Ms Geeta prepares melongene pies at Kenny's Restaurant, Sangre Grande on July 23. Photo by Angelo Marcelle
