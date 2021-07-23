Uncategorized
Photo of the Day: July 22
Roger Jacob
6 Minutes Ago
Shinelle Teelucksingh takes a selfie after receiving her first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine at the crive-thru vaccination facility at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva on Thursday. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.
Taking the Jab, Stephen Kissoon closes his eyes to calm his nerves as he receives his first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine from Dr. Brandon Ramroop at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva on Thursday. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Motorists experience long delays in their commute heading into Port of Spain on Thursday morning, after police officers of the Criminal Investigations Department and Highway Patrol Unit conducted a road traffic exercise on the westbound lane of the Beetham Highway. Photo by Roger Jacob
A caterpillar takes a short break in the midday heat after feasting on the leaves of this tree on Thursday in Aranguez. Photo by Roger Jacob
Aranguez farmer Bharat Rampersad and his son tend to their beds of cauliflower plants in Aranguez on Thursday. Photo by Roger Jacob
A man sports his 'Joker face mask' as he casually walks along Independence Square in Port of Spain on Thursday. Photo by Sureash Cholai
Fire officers respond to a road traffic accident emergency involving this panel van that overturned on the northbound lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway on Thursday morning. Photo by Lincoln Holder
Mark 'Contender' John signs the memorial photograph of the late rapso artiste and cultural icon Lutalo 'Brother Resistance' Masimba at the Grand Stand of the Queen's Park Savannah during the public viewing ceremony on Thursday. Photo by Marvin Hamilton
Relatives stand in sorrow as they view the casket of the late rapso artiste and cultural icon Lutalo 'Brother Resistance' Masimba at the Grand Stand of the Queen's Park Savannah during the public viewing ceremony on Thursday. Photo by Marvin Hamilton
A member of the National Under 20 Hockey team makes an attempt to touch the ball during a practice match on the newly commissioned Astro Turf on the grounds of the Police Training Academy in St James on Thursday. Photo by Marvin Hamilton
Tynesha Boxill of the Premier Sports Club tunes her football skills during a training session with her coach Sheraz Ali on the grounds near Skinner's Park in San Fernando on Thursday. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
