Nalis mourns Bro Resistance

Lutalo "Brother Resistance" Masimba -

The National Library and Information System Authority (Nalis) says it is deeply saddened by the passing of Lutalo "Brother Resistance" Masimba and has sent its condolences to his family and members of the calypso fraternity.

Bro Resistance was a close friend of libraries, Nalis said in a media release. Having served on the board of the Trinidad Public Library (before Nalis was set up), he was passionate about and understood the important role libraries play in the development of the nation.

His support for the literary and creative arts, it added, was evidenced by his yearly participation in Nalis’ Celebrity Tale-A-Thon, an event which promotes the reading habit; his collaboration with the authority to host Calypso History Month activities, free calypso writing workshops at libraries throughout the country as well as the popular Rapso Explosion, which was held every Tuesday before Carnival at the National Library’s amphitheatre in Port of Spain.

"The board, management and staff of Nalis mourn his passing. We take comfort in the fact that he has contributed immensely to the cultural and literary landscapes of TT. He leaves a rich legacy. May he rest in peace."