MoH receives PPE from US Embassy

US Charge D Affaires Shante Moore

The Health Ministry has received a donation of personal protective equipment (PPE) valued at US$37,000 from the US Southern Command through the US Embassy, Port of Spain. The PPE includes disposable KN95 masks and coveralls.

Chargé d’Affaires Shante Moore handed over the equipment to Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh on Monday at the Health Ministry’s office in Port of Spain.

Moore said, “The global covid19 pandemic has spared no country and I am honoured to represent the American people in extending our solidarity and support to all Trinbagonians.

“I know that together, we will do the work to defeat covid19 and start to build back better. What do I mean by build back better? I mean strengthening the ties between friends and allies, strengthening our health infrastructure and systems, strengthening our economies to improve opportunities for our people.”

In accepting the donation, Deyalsingh thanked the US Government for its continued assistance and partnership with the Ministry of Health.