Kelly-Ann Baptiste named Trinidad and Tobago flag bearer for Olympics opening

Trinidad and Tobago’s most capped Olympian Kelly-Ann Baptiste will carry the nation’s flag at the Olympic Games opening ceremony parade of nations on Friday.

Baptiste, who makes her fifth appearance at the quadrennial games in Tokyo, will lead Team TTO during their short march at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium. The opening ceremony begins at 6:54am.

The decision to select Baptiste as Team TTO flag bearer was confirmed at a meeting of TT Olympic Committee officials prior to the start of the ceremony.

TT will be the 120th nation to walk out in front of an approximated 1,000 specially selected members of the International Olympic Committee, diplomats, foreign dignitaries and Olympic sponsors.

No other spectators are permitted for the opening ceremony as per covid19 countermeasures.

This year’s theme for the opening and closing ceremonies is “Moving Forward”.

Only Baptiste and 2004 Olympic 200m individual medley swimmer George Bovell III have participated in five consecutive Olympic Games for TT.