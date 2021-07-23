Energy sector begins second vaccination drive

File photo by Angelo Marcelle

The Energy Chamber began its second phase of covid19 vaccinations for the energy sector on Wednesday.

The sector received 5,000 Sinopharm vaccines, through the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries, which are being used on frontline workers such as operators and energy services and contractor companies, it said in a media release.

It added that the vaccination drive was also expanded to include administrative and managerial staff.

The second phase is being done at Oasis Garden Terrace, Circular Road, San Fernando, with the help of Acropolis Medical Centre.

In June, the sector received 4,000 AstraZeneca shots as part of government’s covid19 vaccination push for herd immunity.

“We would like to thank the Minister of Energy and Energy Industries, Stuart Young for working toward providing this allocation which helps to ensure the safety of onsite workers at energy sector facilities both onshore and offshore, and which, very significantly, facilitates continued operations in the industry,” the Energy Chamber said.