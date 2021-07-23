Caroni man held with assault rifles, ammo

Two assault rifles and over 100 rounds of ammunition were found and seized in Kelly Village, Caroni, on Thursday afternoon. Police said one man was held in relation to the weapons. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS

A Caroni man is in police custody after he was held for having two assault rifles and a quantity of ammunition on Thursday afternoon.

A police media release on Friday reported that police began an intelligence-driven exercise on Caroni Main Road, Kelly Village at around 4.10 pm on Thursday, when they searched the area and found the weapons.

They seized two AR rifles, five Pmag 5.56 magazines, 105 rounds of 5.56 ammunition, ten rounds of .45 ammunition and one round of nine-millimetre ammunition.

The man was held in relation to the find.

The exercise was led by ACP Andy Belfon, Snr Supt Renzey Ramdeen, Supt Montrichard and W/ASP Powder, with support from Insp Pitt and supervision from Sgt La Pierre, Cpl Forde and the Northern Division Task Force and Intelligence Team.

PC Rochford is continuing enquiries.