Caricom chair Browne wishes athletes well

Gaston Browne

CARICOM chairman, Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne, said the region is fully behind its athletes competing at the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan/

In a video message, Browne said for centuries, the Olympics have represented "the highest form of international sportsmanship with the ultimate goal of congregating people in world peace, through sports."

He said the games help to overcome differences between nationalities, cultures and "embracing friendship. a sense of solidarity."

Browne sent best wishes to 157 athletes representing 14 Caricom countries in Tokyo.

He told them, "Know that you are among the world's best of the best. Continue to strive for excellence in your sporting discipline. Fly your flag high with pride, persistence and resilience that make us Caribbean."

With the exception of Montserrat, the other 14 Caricom member states (Trinidad and Tobago, Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Suriname) are competing at the games. TT is being represented by a contingent of 22 athletes at the games.