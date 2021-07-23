BYisrael: Leadership crisis at THA Division of Health

Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) deputy political leader Dr Faith BYisrael believes there is a “crisis in leadership” within the THA’s Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development.

BYisrael made the statement at virtual news conference on Friday as she reflected on the 52 new covid19 cases – the highest daily figure to date – which the division reported on Thursday.

She said she was shocked that the division’s line secretary, Tracy Davidson-Celestine, who addressed the weekly health briefing, had no information about the 52 cases to appease the concerns of Tobagonians.

“I think what was more disturbing though was the fact that on the day with 52 new cases, the secretary with responsibility for health, wellness and family development, came with absolutely no information about where those cases came from, about what the plan was to treat with those cases, about the profile of those individuals,” BYisrael said.

“None of that information was forthcoming, which says to me that there is certainly a crisis when it comes to leadership.”

BYisrael also noted that acting Medical Chief of Staff Dr Victor Wheeler, acting general manager, primary care, Dr Roxanne Mitchell and covid19 task force member Dr Anthony Thompson, did not attend the briefing on Thursday.

Instead, the briefing was addressed by Davidson-Celestine and primary care nursing manager Karen Greenidge-Ottley.

“Sadly, we had a situation where there were none of the regular health professionals who usually come forward to have candid conversations with the people of Tobago. I have no idea why none of them were there, particularly on the day where we had the largest number of reported cases on the island.”

She added: “That, all by itself, was very, very disturbing and it identifies in my mind, a lack of genuine leadership on the part of the Secretary of Health, Wellness and Family Development, if on the day we have the highest number of cases, we do not have our health professionals at the press conference reassuring the individuals, the people of Tobago, that we have this under control.”