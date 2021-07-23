Aranguez farmers raided again after attack

Rita Lutchman speaks to Newsday about the tramatic encounter with bandits on Wednesday night, behind her husband lay in a makeshift bed recovering from a gun shot wound. Photo by Roger Jacob

The day after bandits raided an Aranguez couple, they visited the area again, stealing from them a second time.

Ramoutar Jaikaran was shot at his plot of land off Samaroo Trace, Aranguez, and his wife Rita Latchman was chopped on the back of the head by bandits who raided their celery crops on Wednesday night.

Both were treated and discharged on Thursday.

Speaking with Newsday, the couple said they would limit their farming activities to daytime to avoid criminals in the future.

But, contacted again on Friday, Latchman said their crops were stolen again between Thursday night and Friday morning.

"We went again this morning and saw some more crops are stolen. Apparently they came again last night.

"It's sad, but we are trying not to take it on too much."

Latchman said of her husband's condition, "He isn't moving around a lot, but we are still trying to keep well. He is getting some pain. I am getting some aches. but it's not as bad as him."

Latchman said they were focusing on their recovery and were grateful for the support of the community.

Police said up to Friday afternoon no arrests had been made for the assault and robbery.

San Juan police are continuing enquiries.