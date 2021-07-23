181 covid19 cases, 8 deaths recorded

An additional 181 new covid19 cases have been recorded from samples taken between July 19 and 22.

There have been eight deaths, bringing the number of people who have died from covid19 to 1,026.

The Health Ministry’s covid19 update on Friday said the people who died were three elderly men, one elderly woman, two middle-aged men, and two middle-aged women, all with comorbidities.

There are 5,783 active cases.

Since March 2020, there have been 37,065 cases, of which 30,256 have recovered.

There are 314 patients in hospital, four fewer than on Thursday. Of these, there are 85 people at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with nine in the intensive care unit and 13 in the high dependency unit.

There are 27 people at the Caura Hospital, 41 at the Augustus Long Hospital, 17 at the St Ann’s Hospital, 49 at the Arima General Hospital, 28 at the new Point Fortin Hospital, 30 at the St James Medical Complex, 32 at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George and five at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Signal Hill.

There are 76 patients in step-down facilities, with none at the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility, 33 at UWI Debe, eight at UTT Valsayn, 16 at the Point Fortin Area Hospital, four at the Port of Spain field hospital, four at the Couva Field Hospital, 11 at the Tacarigua Facility, and none in Tobago.

There are 106 people in state quarantine facilities, and 5,212 people in home self-isolation. There are 181 recovered community cases and 38 people have been discharged from public health facilities.

The number of people tested in public and private facilities is 258,401. Of these tests, 109,383 were done at private facilities.

As of Friday at 4 pm, 308,661 people had received their first vaccine dose. Of these, 91,844 received the AstraZeneca vaccine, 216,617 Sinopharm, and 200 the Pfizer vaccine.

In all 179,382 people had received their second dose.