UN: Caricom support for Haiti important

UN Seccretary General António Guterres. -

UNITED Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said Caricom has a key role to play in restoring peace and stability to one of its founding member states, Haiti.

At the virtual opening of the 11th Caricom-UN general meeting on Wednesday, Guterres said, " I wish to thank Caricom for your unwavering support to the United Nations mission in Haiti."

He was heartened by Caricom's willingness to play a role in facilitating this dialogue.

"We will continue to count on your strong support as we strive to help Haiti.

"As we look to all the challenges ahead, our partnership can only make us more effective in assisting the people of the Caribbean build a more peaceful, just and sustainable future."

He made no direct mention of the July 7 assassination of Haitian president Jovenel Moise or events arising after.

In a statement on June 7, Caricom condemned Moise's assassination and appealed to Haitians "to remain calm, and to overcome their differences and unite at this moment of national peril."

Caricom said it is willing "to play a lead role in facilitating a process of national dialogue and negotiation to help the Haitian people and their institutions to craft an indigenous solution to the crisis."

In a statement, the National Security Ministry said the national flag will be flown at half-mast as a mark of respect on Friday – the day of Moise’s funeral.