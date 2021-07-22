TT-built app Medl gets US$120,000 Microsoft grant

MedL co-founders Kiran Mathur Mohammed and Edward Inglefield.

HAVING already attracted over 120 doctors, even more pharmacists and over 300,000 members, an innovative medical mobile app founded by two Trinidadians, has been awarded with a US$120,000 grant by Microsoft to support its development.

Darren Mohammed, Microsoft representative for TT, said Medl, which was launched earlier this year, is the first local company to benefit from the grant, which is a feature of Microsoft for Startups.

As the name suggests, Microsoft for Startups provides entrepreneurs and founders of start-ups with the cloud resources and mentoring to execute a business plan.

Mohammed said, "We are proud to be able to support Medl in accelerating its digital transformation and improving their offering performance, through Azure and our programme.

"By doing so, we will also positively impact Trinidad and Tobago’s health industry during a crucial time."

Medl, which already serves over 340,000 members of affiliate insurers, describes itself as "the future of pharmacy."

Its focus is on high-risk patients with chronic diseases.

"(It) connects with your doctor and delivers medication directly to you," the company says.

"With our end-to-end prescription platform, easy-to-use app and dedicated pharmacy team, Medl is transforming the pharmacy experience."

Microsoft's grant comes just months after the company was on the receiving end of a US$150,000 grant from the Inter-American Development Bank to assist in the company's development.

The founders, Kiran Mathur Mohammed and Edward Inglefield, spend two years seeking a solution to an issue facing especially older medical patients: filling prescriptions. Kiran Mohammed, 30, is a regular contributor to Newsday's Business Day magazine.

Speaking briefly with Newsday on Thursday, he said he and Inglefield "worked tirelessly" to make the app a reality and said their satisfaction will be realised as the app is used by more patients for its practicality, thus saving lives.

Microsoft recently highlighted Medl's achievement in obtaining the grant, noting the app will utilise Microsoft’s Azure technology "to improve data analytics for their healthcare and pharmaceutical providers, accelerate new patient registrations and optimise tracking features."

In a statement, Microsoft's TT chapter, said, "Microsoft is committed to the Caribbean region, driving innovation and supporting local efforts against covid19, and has, therefore, selected Medl as the first company in TT to receive up to US$120,000 in support and cloud credits as part of the Microsoft for Startups programme."