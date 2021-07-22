St Joseph man shot dead by police, officer chopped

A St Joseph man is dead and a police officer wounded after a confrontation early on Thursday morning.

Police said members of the Northern Division and the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II went to the Wharf Trace, St Joseph, home of Ricardo Ramsumair at around 4 am to arrest him.

During the confrontation Ramsumair chopped one of the officers on his arm.

The officers shot Ramsumair.

Police took Ramsumair and the wounded officer to the hospital where Ramsumair was declared dead.

The officer was being treated up to Thursday morning.

Investigators said Ramsumair was known to them.