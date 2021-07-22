Royal Caribbean: We're sailing to Trinidad for Carnival 2023

In this file photo, Queen of Carnival Lue-Ann Melville portrays the Spirit of Carnival on Carnival Tuesday last year in Scarborough. - FILE PHOTO

THERE is no certainty as to when next there will be Carnival celebrations in Trinidad and Tobago, owing to the covid19 pandemic.

But the cruise line Royal Caribbean International, in partnership with Island Sea Fest, is advertising that it will dock in Trinidad for five nights for Carnival 2023.

In a press release on Monday, Island Sea Fest said it is an 11-night cruise “that features a five-night stop at the magical celebration that is Trinidad’s famous Carnival in February 2023.”

The dates of Carnival 2023 are February 20 and February 21.

The release said the ship will depart from San Juan, Puerto Rico on February 15, 2023.

In addition to TT, it will also later dock at Barbados and St Lucia.

The ship will be in Trinidad from February 17-21, 2023, and will go to Tobago on Ash Wednesday – February 22.

“Starting July 19, 2021, a ‘Hold Your Spot’ special offer for two easy payments of US$175 per person will be available on the Island Sea Fest website.”

It said the full reservation system will be launched on September 2, and “all ‘Hold Your Spot’ guests will be granted priority access for first stateroom choices and fees will be converted into credits that guests can apply towards their full reservation cost.”

Visitors to its website, islandseafesttrinidad.com, are greeted by the sound of Kes the Band’s Savannah Grass.

For the Trinidad stop, the website says, “Get ready for the greatest show on earth set against the most stunning backdrop of palm-fringed beaches, energetic waves, and amazing biodiversity. This is the highlight of your once-in-a-lifetime cruise adventure and you will not be disappointed.

“There is NOTHING that compares to Trinidad Carnival – the music, the culture, the food, and the vibes. This non-stop celebration can be all yours in 2023. Bring your revellers and your stamina, and we’ll give you the greatest time of your life.”

And on Tobago, “Tobago is an untouched natural paradise with stretches of secluded coastline where your footprints are likely to be the only ones you’ll see. It’s the perfect island to wind down on after the non-stop party of Trinidad Carnival. Soak up the sun, float away on turquoise waters, and recharge for the las lap that awaits.”

Newsday sent an e-mail to Island Sea Fest to find out what permission it had received to promote coming to TT in 2023.

A customer service representative said, “Although we cannot speak on the behalf of any specific government official, or on the behalf of the government of TT, we are working directly with the proper ministers and have been working, behind the scenes, for close to seven years on this project to ensure its success.

“The appropriate ministers, executives for Royal Caribbean, as well as the partners of Island Sea Fest, have all been working diligently to make this project a reality and a success for 2023.”