Resistance remembered at public send-off at Grand Stand

Mark John
FANS, friends, family and long-time colleagues of Lutalo "Brother Resistance" Masimba got a welcome opportunity on Thursday to bid farewell to the rapso pioneer in person, a rare occurrence in the time of a pandemic.

Masimba, 66, died at West Shore Medical on July 13. His funeral will take place on Friday.

The public was allowed to view Masimba's body between 11 am and 1 pm, under strict public health protocols, at the Grand Stand forecourt in the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

Masimba rested in an elegant white casket with his image on each corner.

There were dozens of people in front of the stands, where posters and placards were placed to commemorate his work. Most people appeared to be taking care to keep their distance from others.

Representatives of the National Carnival Commission, which hosted the public viewing, said the media was not invited to cover the public event and asked reporters, photographers and other members of the media to leave.

A NCC spokesman told Newsday details of the funeral were being withheld from the public in accordance with the family's wishes.

Masimba was the longtime president of the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians' Organisation up to the time of his death.

