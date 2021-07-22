Persad-Bissessar urges gov't in Eid-ul-Adha message: Avoid selfishness

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar is calling on the nation and those in authority to emulate the selflessness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) and dedicate themselves to the good of the nation as she sent Eid-ul-Adha greetings to the Muslim community.

In a media release from the Office of the Opposition Leader on Wednesday, Persad-Bissessar noted the importance of the occasion in the Muslim calendar and referred to the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismail for God.

She said personal sacrifice was crucial to the development of any nation and implored citizens to do their part in creating a better future.

Persad-Bissessar said this must also be reflected by leaders as she urged them to avoid selfish goals.

"As a people we are called to sacrifice our individual goals and put the goals of our community and country before all, so we can ensure a brighter future.

"This message must be echoed even louder within the halls of power, as we ensure that those in authority end any selfish objectives and focus on what is best for our country.

"Importantly, as Prophet Ibrahim demonstrated, we must always obey God even when these commands seem tough because, in the end, he always rewards us or offers salvation. Today I call on our citizens, keep faith and obedience in God as we persevere through these tough times."

Persad-Bissessar said the observance was an important lesson in faith and personal strength.

She also said while worshippers may not be able to perform acts of charity owing to the pandemic, she was proud of their contributions toward the development of the nation.