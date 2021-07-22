Penal mechanic missing at sea

Khemraj "Tallboy" Maharaj

A search is under way for a 40-year-old Penal mechanic who disappeared at sea near Invaders Bay, Mucurapo, on Tuesday evening after trying to save a friend from drowning.

Khemraj "Tallboy" Maharaj, the father of two, from Suchit Trace, was still unaccounted for up to Thursday.

Other involved are yet to name the friend he was trying to save.

Maharaj managed to throw a life jacket towards the friend. Eyewitnesses said strong currents separated them and Maharaj disappeared, while the friend managed to get back on board the boat they were in.

Maharaj, the friend, and four other people, including a pundit, boarded the boat, Ninja, in Felicity at the Caroni River to test it out.

The pundit, Avinash Teeluckdharry Rampersad of Penal, had moments earlier blessed the boat.

Rampersad recalled that Maharaj’s friend jumped off the boat "maybe to take a bath."

The man got into difficulties and Maharaj took a life jacket and jumped in to help him out of the water.

Maharaj threw the lifejacket for the friend, but strong currents separated them, and he disappeared.

"He picked me up from home at Laltoo Trace, Penal, to go with him to bless the boat in Felicity," Rampersad said. "After I blessed it, Tallboy asked me to go for a ride with them for a ride.

"It was the first time I ever went out at sea in a boat, and this happened. It happened just so."

Boat owner Sanjeev Roopchan told Newsday that Maharaj’s friend was calling out for help, and Maharaj did not hesitate to react. This was at about 5. 45 pm on Tuesday.

"We searched everywhere but could not find him. Within seconds the currents pushed them away.

"He is a good swimmer. We looked and looked for him," Roopchan.

Hunters Search and Rescue Team and fishermen continued to search the western coastline.

On Thursday, a release from the NGO Fishermen and Friends of the Sea urged fishermen always to take precautions when going on boating expeditions.

"Ensure that you can swim, always wear your life vests and be ready to flee from the murderous pirates who are roaming unencumbered," the release said.