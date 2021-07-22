On vaccine issue, let TT's motto mean something

THE EDITOR: Philippines President Duterte recently declared, “You choose, covid vaccine or I’ll have you jailed!”

Duterte said he is “exasperated” by reports of vaccine hesitancy in Manila amid a slow rollout. Days later, he asked the vaccine decliners to leave the country and go elsewhere.

The Filipino president said that the first covid19 wave really depleted resources of his government and another would be disastrous.

France’s President Macron, over the last weekend said: “I no longer have any intention of sacrificing my life, my time, my freedom and the adolescence of my daughters as well as their right to study properly, for those who refuse to be vaccinated. This time you stay at home not us.”

In France, those who do not get vaccinated will no longer be able to go restaurants, cafés, cinemas, museums, plains or trains. Alternatively, citizens will have to provide a negative test which will no longer be free.

He also announced the vaccination obligation for medical personnel and those in contact with vulnerable people. From September 15, a nurse in France who refuses to get vaccinated will no longer be able to go to work and earn a salary.

Macron emphasised, “we cannot make those who have the civic sense to get vaccinated bear the burden of inconvenience.”

Our country is now in an unenviable position as we march towards safety. With the recent arrival of 800,000 Sinopharm vaccines and the swift measures being used to get citizens vaccinated, the future indeed looks bright.

Our Prime Minister stated in a one on one TV Interview with Dr Bhoe Tewarie that,“Covid19 vaccination law isn’t on the front burner,” but admitted it’s a conversation that’s already being had.”

Dr Rowley said government has no intention to force someone to take the shot but…it’s only intention, if it decides to make vaccinations mandatory, is to protect life.

Folks, let us hope that this law does not come to the front-burner! He likened the vaccine to “just like how we don’t play with our children and polio.”

The PM said he has faith people will come out and get the vaccine so that such a decision to make it mandatory will not be required. After all, isn't, Together We Aspire, Together We Achieve, our national motto?

TERRENCE KALLOO

