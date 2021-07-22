NATUC head warns de Nobriga of nepotism, political interference at TTT

NATUC general secretary Michael Annisette. -

General secretary of the National Trade Union Centre (NATUC) Michael Annisette is calling on Minister of Communications in the Office of the Prime Minister Symon de Nobriga to address concerns of nepotism and political malfeasance at the state-owned media company Trinidad and Tobago Television (TTT).

In a media release on Thursday Annisette said the union has received a large volume of calls for help from staff at TTT who have complained of poor leadership and unethical business practices.

He said as a state-owned entity, the company must be accountable to all citizens. He called on de Nobriga to investigate the operations of TTT and take the necessary steps to improve the work environment of staff.

In the statement Annisette said political favouritism was one of the concerns that staff raised and warned that such practices, if left unaddressed, could affect the integrity and profitability of the company.

"Spite, vindictiveness and unfair contractual employment terms and conditions have no place in TTT and should be addressed by the minister and please, honourable minister, don't conveniently hide behind the board."

He said the nepotism – "Work for the boys and party financiers" had been a perennial problem for all state-owned enterprises and government entities."

Until politicians realised commercial decisions "must not be mired in politics and winning the next election" he argued, "TTT and other state enterprises will continue to be a strain on the Treasury, thereby denying the general public of valuable resources which can be channelled in other areas of need."

Annisette described favouritism and corruption as a "social cancer" and warned that poor decision-making had led to the downfall of companies regardless of wealth and human capital.

He also encouraged TTT workers to remain firm in their resolve despite the difficulties they might face on the job.