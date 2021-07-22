National flags to fly at half-mast for Moise's funeral on Friday

Haiti's President Jovenel Moise was assassinated at his home in Petion-Ville, a suburb of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. - AP PHOTO

ALL Caricom member states must fly their national flags at half-mast on Friday, the day of the funeral of assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moise.

Moise was shot dead around 1 am on July 7 at his home.

His wife Martine was shot multiple times and received medical treatment in the US. She has since returned home.

Caricom leaders had agreed to fly their national flags and the Caricom flag at half-mast for three days after the assassination and on the day of the funeral.

Moise's funeral will take place at 10 am at Cap-Haitien, Haiti.

More than a dozen people have been arrested in connection with the assassination. Others were shot dead by police.

In a press release on Thursday, the Ministry of National Security said, "Members of the public are reminded that the national flag should be flown at half-mast or half-staff by lowering the flag by its own depth from its normal position at the peak of the staff when the nation is in mourning.

"At half-mast, the flag is first hoisted to the top of the staff for an instant, and then lowered to the half-mast position. Before lowering the flag down for the day the flag is again raised to the top of the staff.

"Other flags on the same stand of poles should also be at half-mast or should not be flown at all when the national flag is at half-mast."

It said flags of foreign countries should not be flown at half-mast, "unless their country is also observing the period of mourning."