I remember Bro Resistance
THE EDITOR: This is my tribute to Brother Resistance – Lutalo Masimba:
Ring the bell for Lutalo Makossa Masimba
As in his death his life we remember
A QRC graduate like father of our nation
Every ism save culturalism he boldly would shun
Graduating from UWI in history and econ
He showed educated rapso artist is no oxymoron
Brother Resistance became his badge of honour
And the nomenclature for this entertainer
As he rang the bell again and again for the culture
Rapso rhythm became to grow as a new cultural structure
We reacted to pulsating beat of the African drumming
Put on dancing shoes for this new movement evolving
This brother who from behind the bridge came
Travelled to distant lands and achieved world fame
Rapso rhythm did not explode as it should in heart of this rapso nation
Just as love for Mother Earth is neither our priority nor persuasion
Lutalo Makossa Massimba left behind a great musical legacy
With lessons for those with ears to hear and eyes to see
A prophet in his own country while alive is not appreciated
As much as in death when he is congratulated and widely celebrated
Ring the bell for justice, ring the bell down dey
One day, one day congotay we’ll see promoting our culture as the way.
HAZEL THOMPSON-AHYE
Senator
Comments
"I remember Bro Resistance"