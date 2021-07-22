I remember Bro Resistance

THE EDITOR: This is my tribute to Brother Resistance – Lutalo Masimba:

Ring the bell for Lutalo Makossa Masimba

As in his death his life we remember

A QRC graduate like father of our nation

Every ism save culturalism he boldly would shun

Graduating from UWI in history and econ

He showed educated rapso artist is no oxymoron

Brother Resistance became his badge of honour

And the nomenclature for this entertainer

As he rang the bell again and again for the culture

Rapso rhythm became to grow as a new cultural structure

We reacted to pulsating beat of the African drumming

Put on dancing shoes for this new movement evolving

This brother who from behind the bridge came

Travelled to distant lands and achieved world fame

Rapso rhythm did not explode as it should in heart of this rapso nation

Just as love for Mother Earth is neither our priority nor persuasion

Lutalo Makossa Massimba left behind a great musical legacy

With lessons for those with ears to hear and eyes to see

A prophet in his own country while alive is not appreciated

As much as in death when he is congratulated and widely celebrated

Ring the bell for justice, ring the bell down dey

One day, one day congotay we’ll see promoting our culture as the way.

HAZEL THOMPSON-AHYE

Senator