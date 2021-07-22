Farmer shot, wife chopped in Aranguez home invasion

A 48-year-old Aranguez farmer and his wife are being treated for wounds they received after they were attacked by bandits on Wednesday night.

Police said the man was asleep in his garden shed at Sookia Trace, Aranguez, when he awoke after hearing a commotion at around 10.30 pm.

On checking he saw five masked men stealing his celery crops.

The man tried to fight the bandits off but was shot in the abdomen as his attackers ran away.

The man's wife was also chopped behind the neck during the attack.

Residents nearby heard the gunshot and called the police.

Members of the North Eastern Division Emergency Response Patrol went to the house and took the couple to the hospital where they were treated.

Investigators from the San Juan CID are continuing enquiries.