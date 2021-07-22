Ex-assemblyman Cunningham spills the tea on TOP cup

Former PNM assemblyman Sheldon Cunningham -

Former PNM assemblyman Sheldon Cunningham on Wednesday spilled the tea on a video he posted on Sunday holding a cup bearing the logo of the Tobago Organisation of the People (TOP).

The video went viral as the public speculated on the political affiliation of the former electoral representative for Mason Hall/ Providence/ Moriah.

Cunningham, who had raised concerns about food card fraud last year, was bypassed by the PNM screening committee for the January 25 Tobago House of Assembly elections.

Contacted about his status within the party given his Facebook post, Cunningham chuckled but confirmed he was still a PNM.

“There was no big issue behind it; I had a cup of tea with the cup this morning. So that was just my post saying that I was finished having my cup of tea.”

He added: “I was just simply unpacking and for some reason I bounced up this cup – this was from 2012 when I went up against (TOP leader) Mr (Ashworth) Jack. One of them said to me, 'Make sure you have a cup because when you are finished, you’ll need something to drink tea in.'

"So I did take the cup and did have the cup there and for some reason I happened to bounce up on it, so I had my cup of tea that morning.”

Mere days prior, Cunningham also updated his profile photo and cover photo on Facebook.

His profile photo shows the Prime Minister, ex-THA chief secretary Orville London, PNM Tobago Council leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine and Cunningham knocking glasses during a function. While his cover photo shows a picture of him filing his PNM nomination papers last year.

In 2013 Cunningham, then a political first-timer, unseated Jack from Mason Hall/ Providence/ Moriah in the THA election, after the latter had held that seat for 16 years.

Jack told Newsday on Wednesday he was unaware of the post. However, he said that he had no conversation nor was he in any talks with Cunningham.