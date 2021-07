Eve has proven his worth

THE EDITOR: Angus Eve has shown his ability by performance. Draws against the mighty Mexico and Guatemala are a creditable performance. Let us do what is right because it is right.

We must not look back. Confirm Eve for the next two years as our national football coach.

Let him develop TT's football. Winning is not everything, it is the only thing.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town