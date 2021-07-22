Dennis wants oversight committee to improve THA audits

Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis -

Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis wants to establish an oversight committee to facilitate greater efficiency between the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) and the Auditor General’s Department.

This follows the recent release of an auditor general’s report for the period October 2019 to September 2020, which unearthed irregularities in several divisions with respect to the THA’s handling of covid19 relief initiatives, including food cards, vouchers and rental assistance.

Last month, Dennis established a three-man committee, headed by Chief Administrator Bernadette Solomon-Koroma, to devise strategies to create a greater synergy between the operations of the THA’s divisions and the Office of the Auditor General.

Dennis gave an update on the committee’s work on Wednesday at the post executive council news conference in Scarborough.

He said the committee has made several recommendations, several of which he intends to consider immediately.

Dennis said he intends to take to the executive council for its consideration, the appointment of an oversight committee within the THA.

The committee, he said, will comprise the Chief Administrator, the administrator of the Division of Finance, the director of finance, the senior financial analyst, the most senior auditor in the THA and the chief management accountant.

“That committee will have the responsibility for ensuring that every single required step of the external audit process is followed. And, therefore, the response to the auditor general’s report, which has been a great concern to me, will be spearheaded by that team and it will not be left up to any one individual or any one administrator.”

He added there will also be a list of protocols to accompany the process.

“So, there would be a step-by-step guideline provided to each and every division, each and every public officer, especially the accounting officer on what should happen from the time the auditors from the auditor general’s office walk through the door to the time that the report or the management letter is generated, to the point of us responding to that management letter, and to the point of the final report coming out.”

Saying auditor general’s reports of the THA for 2010 and 2011 are still outstanding, Dennis added: “I have asked certain individuals to look at the storage of those documentation and put them in order from now.”

He said storage of documents is a serious issue.

“Because if I am an auditor and I come to audit and you introduce me to a room where documents are wet, scattered all over the place, I don’t want to have anything to do with it. I am not going into that room.”

Dennis added: “So, I am saying we have our work to do within the THA where that is concerned and we are taking steps to treat with that before the next audit.”

He said the training and development centre, which was conceptualised for workers carrying out specific functions within THA divisions, is expected to come to fruition some time in August.