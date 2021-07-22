Dear Tracy, Tobago seas calling me

THE EDITOR: Honourable Secretary of Health, Wellness and Family Development, THA,

I would like to apply for permission to resume my exercise routine in the beautiful waters of Tobago.

Swimming, windsurfing, kite surfing, stand-up paddle, surfing, kayaking and sailing are all individual non-contact sports that have a zero risk of transmitting covid19.

To be safe on the water we must naturally observe physical distancing, in some cases as much as 20 metres apart so we don't crash into other persons. While some enjoy jogging along the Claude Noel highway breathing car exhaust, I prefer to exercise out at sea where the air is clean and fresh.

The WHO has stated that swimming (and the above mentioned sports) do not pose any risk of transmitting covid19 and in fact help protect against the virus by boosting the immune system, synthesizing vitamin D and improving our general mental and physical health and productivity.

Given that the government of Trinidad and Tobago states that it is basing its health policies on WHO recommendations, I look forward to your approval for those of us who depend on the above mentioned low impact forms of aqua therapy to maintain our mental and physical health.

As water sport practitioners, let us show the nation how to stay healthy in the water, without posing risks to others.

GENNIKE MAYERS

Hope Bay,

Tobago